The European Commission believes that the trust fund to which Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš transferred the agrochemical conglomerate Agrofert does not sufficiently eliminate a potential conflict of interest. This could lead to the suspension of payments or financial corrections concerning EU funds, Politico Europe reports.

Letter to Transparency International

The Czech branch of Transparency International stated that it had received a letter from Elisabeth Werner, Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture. According to the organization, the document states that Babiš’s situation constitutes a conflict of interest under EU financial rules.

According to Transparency International Czechia, Werner also indicated that the trust fund and the measures communicated to the European Commission are insufficient to resolve the situation. The organization is not authorized to publish the letter itself, but received permission to convey its contents. Transparency International Czechia Executive Director David Kotora said that he received the first letter in September, while a letter dated October 5 allowed him to disclose its contents without publishing the document.

Possible payment restrictions

In the letter, according to Transparency International Czechia, the European Commission warned of the possibility of taking measures to protect EU funds. Possible steps mentioned include interrupting payment deadlines, suspending payments, and applying financial corrections.

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Last month, the European Commission froze €3.18 million in reimbursements to Czechia for agricultural subsidies paid to Agrofert. This was preceded by a May decision not to reimburse the paid subsidies until doubts concerning Babiš’s involvement in the business are removed.

European Commission spokesperson Louise Baugé confirmed that the institution sent a letter to the Czech branch of Transparency International in September but did not comment on its contents. At the same time, she had previously stated that Babiš is in a potential conflict of interest and that the trust fund he created does not sufficiently mitigate this situation.

Babiš denied any violations and said that he does not own Agrofert and does not benefit from the company. Agrofert representative Pavel Hermansky said that the letter from the Directorate-General for Agriculture reflects the position of one European Commission department, and that only the Court of Justice of the European Union can provide a binding interpretation of EU law. The company insists that it received and continues to receive subsidies in accordance with Czech and European legislation.

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