European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said in Dublin, Ireland, that more active use of artificial intelligence by eurozone companies could weaken workers’ ability to demand higher pay. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Impact on wages

According to Lane, AI has not yet changed overall employment trends, but companies are cautiously planning new hiring. This limits workers’ ability to demand compensation for high inflation and may explain the slowdown in wage growth despite rising prices.

He noted that the potential replacement of some categories of workers by technology could weaken their bargaining positions, restrain earnings growth and reduce labour’s share of total income.

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More expensive financing

Lane also said that companies around the world are actively borrowing funds for investments in AI, increasing borrowing costs for other market participants. In his view, this effect is already significantly tightening financial conditions in the eurozone and is relevant to determining appropriate ECB monetary policy.

Inflation in the eurozone is currently almost twice the ECB’s 2% target due to expensive energy. At the same time, policymakers see no signs of secondary inflationary effects, including in wage dynamics.

In the longer term, AI could increase potential output and trend economic growth rates, according to Lane. This is particularly important for Europe because of the projected decline in the working-age population.

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