In France, Édouard Philippe, the presidential candidate of the centre-right Horizons party and a former prime minister, has refused to take part in primaries to select a single candidate from centre-right forces for the 2027 election.

Refusal of a joint vote

Philippe announced this on November 1 on TF1's evening programme. He rejected an initiative by his rival, also a former prime minister, Gabriel Attal, who proposed holding such a vote last week. “I do not think these primaries will take place,” Philippe said, explaining that they would only lead to “division” and “confusion,” France 24 reports.

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Candidates to decide by February

According to Philippe, the contenders must decide on their next steps by February. He also noted that candidates should take responsibility, which could mean that those with lower support withdraw from the race in order to strengthen the centre-right's position.

Philippe, who headed President Emmanuel Macron's government in 2017–2020, is ahead of other centre-right contenders in polls. Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, leads the polls, while Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the France Unbowed party also holds strong positions. The first round of the election is scheduled for April 18, and the second for May 2.

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