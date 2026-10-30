In France, investigators questioned former prime minister and mayor of Le Havre Édouard Philippe in a case concerning the possible improper use of public funds, France 24 reports. Two investigating judges granted him assisted witness status, which in the French legal system is less serious than the status of a person under formal investigation.

Status in the investigation

The proceedings are linked to Philippe's work as mayor of the northern port city of Le Havre. Investigators are examining allegations of possible improper use of public funds, favoritism and harassment.

Emmanuel Marsigny, the politician's lawyer, told AFP that Philippe welcomed the judges' decision. According to the lawyer, it confirms that the politician committed no wrongdoing in this case. Philippe himself, who headed the French government from 2017 to 2020, denies all allegations against him.

Jérôme Karsenti, the lawyer for a former civil servant whose complaint prompted the investigation, said his side welcomed the case's progress. He added that the complainant's representatives want to review the content of the exchanges with Philippe as soon as possible in order to understand the reasons for the judges' decision not to open a formal investigation against him.

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Contract for a digital hub

The case was opened following a complaint by a former civil servant who was granted whistleblower status by the French ombudswoman last year. She claims that after making her statements, her contract for 2020–2023 was not renewed and that she was also subjected to harassment.

In July 2020, the LH French Tech association became the sole bidder in a tender to manage a digital hub in Le Havre. Under the agreement, the organization created that same month and headed by the deputy mayor was to receive more than €2 million over several years to manage a space for developing digital innovation. The former civil servant alleged a possible conflict of interest, as the agreement, in her view, gave the mayor and his deputy control over substantial sums of money.

France's National Financial Prosecutor's Office told AFP in May that it had opened an investigation. Philippe is the candidate of the centre-right Horizons party in next year's presidential election.

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