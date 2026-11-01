Former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, ahead of the US midterm elections, warned of the risk that President Donald Trump could interfere in the electoral process or refuse to accept the voting results. ABC News Australia reports.

Brennan, who headed the CIA when Trump took office as president in 2017, expressed concern about the head of state's actions before, during and after the vote. In his view, Trump is seeking to cast doubt on the elections and is prepared to go beyond established boundaries, expecting to be stopped by courts or other institutions.

Concerns over administration statements

Comey called these midterm elections among the most important of his life. He believes Congress needs to have more representatives prepared to restrain the president. Previously, Trump accused Democrats of fraud and stealing votes, and also called US elections corrupt and rigged.

Former White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said aggressive rhetoric about voting undermines confidence in the electoral system. According to him, such actions effectively serve the interests of the United States' biggest adversaries.

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Possible presence of ICE agents

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin suggested that officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could be sent to polling stations in the event of a threat or to execute a warrant. He also warned local and state election officials that they could face detention and imprisonment if they fail to comply with the administration's demands.

Former White House counsel Ty Cobb called the proposal an attack on democratic procedures. Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly led White House communications in 2017, expressed concern that the presence of ICE agents near polling stations could intimidate voters, including those entitled to vote.

A Gallup poll in July found that nearly two-thirds of adult Americans are concerned about possible pressure from politicians on election officials to change results. According to an October Daily Mail/YouGov poll, slightly more than half of respondents feared that Trump might not recognize the midterm election result if Democrats win.

Possible congressional investigations

If Democrats gain control of one or both chambers of Congress, they could launch investigations into the business dealings of Trump and members of his family. Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson said the party would likely examine the wealth of the president and his family. Republican strategist Luke Ball, who worked on Trump's 2024 campaign, denied allegations of corruption and called the president and his family entrepreneurs.

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