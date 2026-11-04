According to Anadolu Agency, citing the Associated Press, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson in the election for governor of the US state of Georgia. She became the first Black woman elected governor of any US state, as well as the first woman and the first Black person elected to the post in Georgia.

Election result

Bottoms defeated Jackson, a billionaire and healthcare executive, in a tight race. She is set to replace Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who could not run again because of term limits.

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Historic victory for Democrats

The victory was the Democratic Party's first in a Georgia gubernatorial election since 1998. At the same time, Donald Trump won the state in the 2024 presidential election.

Election campaign

Keisha Lance Bottoms served as mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022 and was an adviser to former US President Joe Biden. During the campaign, she advocated expanding Medicaid, addressing housing affordability, and opposed a number of policies of the Trump administration.

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