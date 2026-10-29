In Spain, Francisco Badea, director of FEM Expert Engineering and an expert in rail vehicle structures and PRM certification, said that the deadly high-speed train crash should not be explained by the actions of just one person. In a conversation with France 24, he called it absurd to assume that the disaster depended on a single human error.

Layers of protection

According to Badea, modern railway networks have several layers of safety. He mentioned automated protection systems, train detection technologies, operating protocols and institutional oversight. The expert stressed that these mechanisms are components of the railway system's operation, rather than isolated elements.

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Expert assessment

Badea questioned explanations that reduce railway disasters to individual human errors. In his view, the system is designed so that accidents of this type do not occur. He did not establish the cause of the crash, but expressed a professional assessment of the role of technical and organizational safeguards in railway safety.

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