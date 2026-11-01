In the United States, experts said that emails from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) praising President Donald Trump may violate the Hatch Act. The 1939 law restricts certain types of political activity by federal employees.

As The Hill reports, the emails were sent several days before the midterm elections that were to take place on Tuesday. The outlet cited The New York Times, which reported on the content of the emails.

Contents of the emails

In one of the messages, SSA commissioner and IRS chief executive officer Frank Bisignano stated that under Trump’s presidency, the Social Security Administration is becoming a model of efficient work that meets and exceeds service users’ expectations for fast, accurate and secure service.

In another email, Bisignano said that last year Trump signed the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, which, according to him, ushered in a new stage of tax relief and prevented the largest tax increase in U.S. history. The message also noted that the IRS does not usually send emails to taxpayers and that this email is informational in nature and does not concern any taxpayer’s specific situation.

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Assessments and previous complaints

Washington University in St. Louis law professor Kathleen Clark told The New York Times that, in her opinion, these emails do not resemble notices intended to inform the public, but rather have a propagandistic character.

These are not the first accusations against the Trump administration of a possible Hatch Act violation. According to NewsNation, cited by The Hill, watchdog groups calculated that at least nine of the president’s 16 Cabinet members may have violated the law before the midterm elections.

Last month, the Democracy Defenders Fund and Reporters Without Borders filed a complaint concerning Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over their participation in a rally in Alaska alongside Senator Dan Sullivan. The Hill reported that it had contacted the SSA and IRS for comment.

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