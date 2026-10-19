UN experts have called on Israel to ensure the protection of Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank of Palestine and guarantee them safe access to agricultural land. As Anadolu Agency reports, the experts said violence, destruction of vegetation and restrictions on access to farmland had intensified with the start of the annual olive harvest.

Attacks and damaged trees

According to the experts, 178 harvest-related attacks were documented in 88 Palestinian towns and villages during the 2025 olive harvest. This is the highest number of localities affected by such incidents since 2020.

They also said that more than 6,000 olive trees and saplings were damaged. This figure was nearly twice the 2024 level and was the highest in the past six years.

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Military orders and access to farmland

The experts expressed concern over Israeli military orders issued in September 2026. They provide for the removal of vegetation on approximately 339,000 square metres of Palestinian agricultural land, including olive groves in Jenin, Qabatiya and Beit Rima.

In the experts' assessment, the orders permit the uprooting of olive trees and leave landowners extremely limited time to remove vegetation or file objections. They also said that Israeli authorities are increasingly denying farmers permits to access their plots.

According to the experts, the updated military policy also prevents Palestinians from harvesting olives on land that Israel classifies as state land, including plots cultivated for generations. The experts stressed that the olive harvest is an important source of food, income and livelihood for thousands of Palestinian families, and called on the international community to increase pressure to protect civilians and hold those responsible for rights violations accountable.

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