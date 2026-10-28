On October 28, UN experts condemned violence against school and university students who protested in France, as well as the mass arrests of demonstrators. They described as unacceptable the serious and, in some cases, irreversible injuries sustained by minors during law enforcement operations and expressed concern over the detention of several thousand people, most of them minors, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protesters’ demands

The protests began among high school students in mid-September and later spread to universities. Participants demanded improved learning conditions, adequate resources for educational institutions, and guaranteed equal access to quality education.

According to the experts’ assessment, despite the government’s attempts to establish dialogue with students in October, French authorities prioritized security measures instead of addressing the causes of the protests.

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Call to review police actions

The experts called the scale of the arrests disproportionate and noted that they could deter people from participating in peaceful protests. At the same time, they condemned violent acts that resulted in injuries to police officers, damage to buildings, and the looting of shops. The experts called for such incidents to be investigated and those responsible to be held accountable.

They also called on French authorities to review police practices in order to allow demonstrators to express their concerns and facilitate the peaceful resolution of social conflicts. The experts said they remain in contact with the French authorities regarding the situation.

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