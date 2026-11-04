In the United States, after the Democrats’ victory in the midterm congressional elections, President Donald Trump may devote more effort to foreign policy. This assessment was expressed by Liis Mure, a senior research fellow at the International Centre for Defence and Security, ERR News reports.

As a result of the elections, Republicans lost control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Mure noted that Congress controls federal government funding and determines the purposes for which funds are allocated. At the same time, the US president has significantly broader powers in foreign policy and defence, where lawmakers have fewer opportunities to constrain the executive branch.

Concerns in Europe

According to the researcher, limits on Trump’s ability to pursue domestic policy may encourage him to pay more attention to international issues, which will not necessarily bring Europe more stability. She also mentioned concerns among some European NATO members: they fear that the Republicans’ defeat could intensify Trump’s attacks on the Alliance.

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Plans for the end of the term

Mure believes that in the final two years of his presidency, Trump will seek to leave a visible mark on world history. According to her, he may try to achieve major foreign policy results. The expert mentioned that meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the president of the aggressor state Russia, vladimir putin, may be in preparation.

Mure added that Republicans in Congress have still hardly criticized Trump publicly, although criticism within the party, according to her, intensified after the start of the war with Iran. She suggested that it may be primarily his fellow party members who can influence the president’s foreign policy decisions.

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