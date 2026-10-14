China's exports rose by 36.3% year-on-year in September, exceeding economists' forecast of 25.5%. The figure was also higher than the 25% growth recorded in August. As Channel NewsAsia reports, this was the fastest pace of export growth since February, when it stood at 39.6%.

Imports also accelerated

China's imports rose by 31% year-on-year in September. In August, they increased by 28.2%, while economists had expected a September figure of 24.5%.

Strong external demand is helping offset weak consumption and investment in the domestic market, the publication notes. Resilient goods exports are supporting industrial enterprises and China's economic growth amid weaker domestic demand.

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Trade surplus approached $1 trillion

Over the first nine months of the year, China's trade surplus reached $938.11 billion. The country may surpass the $1 trillion mark earlier than last year if exports do not slow sharply in the final quarter.

Earlier this month, an agreement was announced with the European Union on restricting exports of Chinese hybrid vehicles to the bloc. According to the publication, the trade measures may be formalized in December, so exporters may increase shipments before the restrictions are introduced.

Analysts also expect demand for Chinese technology products, including semiconductors, to remain high due to the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure around the world.

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