Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III of Great Britain, received compensation of 302,000 pounds sterling for the early termination of his lease of the Royal Lodge.

The former prince left the estate in early 2026 and currently resides on the Sandringham estate. In addition, he paid 1.8 million pounds sterling for the repair and restoration of the property.

Andrew was entitled to compensation under the terms of the lease agreement, which provided for a payment in the event of termination within the first 25 years.

The Crown Estate, which owns the estate, announced that the lease agreement has officially ended. The property is now set to be put up for sale, taking into account its future use.

Source: Sky News

In the United Kingdom, former British Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has petitioned the High Court to quash the search warrants that police obtained prior to his arrest earlier this year.

In the UK, police stated that the search warrants for properties linked to King Charles’s younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, were improperly issued and must be quashed. This refers to searches conducted in Sandringham in eastern England and in Windsor.

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