The editorial staff of the onlinemedia outlet UA.NEWS submitted an official journalistic inquiry to the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) to ascertain the actual status of the extradition proceedings involving Oleksandr Slobozhenko, a Ukrainian blogger and founder of the company Traffic Devils who was detained in Italy.

Since the OGP is, by law, Ukraine’s central authority on the extradition of suspects during pretrial investigations, the journalists are asking whether a request for the suspect’s extradition has been sent to the Italian authorities and whether he will be released in Italy before the procedure is completed.

The news story prompting this inquiry was Slobozhenko’s arrest on November 17, 2026, at a hotel in the Italian Republic. Following these media reports, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that prosecutors handling the case, in collaboration with the Department of International Cooperation, are preparing documents to submit to the competent Italian authorities regarding the suspect’s extradition.

What the editorial team is asking

In their inquiry, UA.NEWS journalists are asking for official confirmation of Slobozhenko’s arrest in Italy and clarification on on the basis of which specific international mechanisms it took place—through Interpol channels or at the specific request of the Ukrainian side—as well as when and on whose initiative the suspect was placed on an international wanted list.

Separately, the editorial team is interested in the current status of the preparation of extradition documents, whether an official extradition request has already been submitted to the Italian authorities, whether the deadlines stipulated by the Code of Criminal Procedure have been met, and whether Ukraine requested the temporary detention of the suspect prior to receiving the full set of documents.

Oleksandr Slobozhenko’s Status in Italy and Prospects for His Return

In addition, the media is asking for information on Slobozhenko’s current procedural status in Italy, whether the local court has ordered his pretrial detention, and whether the detainee himself or his attorneys have filed any objections to extradition that could delay or block the process.

The editorial staff also asks whether there is a risk that the suspect might be released fromcustody within the territory of the Italian Republic before the conclusion of the proceedings, what the estimated timeline is for his return to Ukraine, and whether the Office of the Prosecutor General will take additional measures under international law in the event of a delay or refusal to extradite.

Background of the Criminal Proceedings

Back in August 2024, Oleksandr Slobozhenko was notified that he was suspected of intentional tax evasion on an especially large scale and the laundering of property obtained by criminal means, and in September 2024, a court imposed a pretrial detention order on him in absentia. According to law enforcement, between January 2020 and August 2023, the suspect received nearly 1 billion hryvnias in income, on which he failed to pay over 213 million hryvnias in taxes to the state budget.

Case numbers and charges against Slobozhenko

As previously reported, on March 28, 2024, Slobozhenko left the country and did not return. In June 2024, court documents related to investigations into Slobozhenko’s activities appeared in the court registry: cases No. 42023000000000987, No. 42023000000000988, and No. 42023000000000989, as well as a case by the Kyiv National Police No. 12024100000000824.

A separate ruling, No. 761/19735/24, issued by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, required the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to launch a pretrial investigation.

On August 16, 2024, the Economic Security Bureau officially notified Slobozhenko of the charges against him. He was charged with tax evasion totaling over 213 million hryvnias and the laundering of assets obtained through criminal means. Detectives seized eight vehicles and real estate in Kyiv.

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