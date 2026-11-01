Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Party candidate in the US Senate election in Michigan, asked Congresswoman Haley Stevens not to attend his campaign events. The Guardian reports.

After a campaign rally, El-Sayed told reporters that he did not want distractions. According to The New York Times, he said that other people were trying to focus the campaign on issues it was not about.

Planned joint appearance

El-Sayed and Stevens were due to attend a Sunday church service together in Detroit. Stevens endorsed El-Sayed shortly after he defeated her in the Democratic Party primary in August, but they have not yet appeared together publicly.

As the publication notes, Stevens had publicly criticized her former rival for several weeks. Her fiancé, Jason Turkis, campaigned in support of Republican candidate Mike Rogers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute over an advertisement

Two days before the planned joint appearance, Stevens demanded that El-Sayed condemn an advertisement by an outside political group. The video linked rising prices to US support for Israel's war in Gaza.

In response, El-Sayed said that the congresswoman was trying to raise again the issue of the primary, which ended three months ago. He also noted that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee spent significant sums trying to defeat him in the primary.

The open conflict is causing concern among Democrats, who consider the race for Michigan's Senate seat important to the party's efforts to regain control of the US Senate.

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