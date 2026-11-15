Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina defeated Czech player Linda Noskova in the semifinals of the 2026 WTA Finals, 6:2, 6:1. The victory sent Svitolina into the tournament’s decisive match, where she will face Mirra Andreeva.

Svitolina’s advantage in two sets

As Interia Sport reports, the players exchanged breaks at the start of the match, after which they confidently held their serves for some time. The sixth game proved decisive in the first set: Svitolina converted her second break-point opportunity to take a 4:2 lead. Noskova had a chance to break back immediately, but the Ukrainian held her serve and closed out the set 6:2.

In the second set, Svitolina quickly built a 5:0 lead. Noskova managed to win one game and avoid a set without winning a game, but the Ukrainian finished the match on her serve. During the match, the Czech player hit two aces and made 11 double faults.

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Final against Andreeva

Svitolina reached the semifinals after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set match. Earlier, the tennis player from Odesa also came back in her match against Karolina Muchova. Noskova, in turn, won her first two group-stage matches without dropping a set before losing to Jessica Pegula, despite having a match point in the third set.

In the final, Svitolina will face Andreeva, to whom she already lost 4:6, 0:6 in the group stage. The decisive match is scheduled for Sunday and will begin at 21:00 Polish time.

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