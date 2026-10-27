In Brussels, Belgium, representatives of the European People's Party in the European Parliament said they may withdraw their support for the regulation on national and regional partnership plans. According to RMF24, this will happen if the document does not contain mandatory guarantees for funding the Common Agricultural Policy in the EU budget for 2028–2034.

Guarantees for rural areas

Norbert Lins of the European People's Party, associated with the European Parliament's Committee on Agriculture, reported this position on October 22. Among the lawmakers' demands are allocating at least 10% of funds to rural areas and ensuring the availability of around €45 billion for agriculture from 2028.

As the outlet notes, the €45 billion figure is linked to a proposal by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, voiced during the final phase of negotiations on the Mercosur agreement. This is not additional funding, but an early launch of funds envisaged in the future budget. Lins's position is also supported by the Social Democrats in the European Parliament's agriculture committee.

Poland had previously opposed merging funding for agricultural policy, cohesion policy, and other areas into a single fund. In November 2025, Polish Agriculture Minister Stefan Krajewski demanded a separate budget for the Common Agricultural Policy. At the same time, on October 23, the Polish ministry described the transfer of the rules of this policy to a separate draft regulation as a success, although this does not mean the creation of a separate budget.

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Competitiveness Fund and the role of regions

The European Competitiveness Fund, together with the Horizon Europe programme, which supports research and innovation, is to manage a combined approximately €409 billion in the EU budget for 2028–2034. An RMF24 source in Brussels expressed concern that Poland has no ministry responsible for this fund and negotiations on it.

MEP Dan Barna of the Renew Europe group proposes assessing applications not only by scientific quality but also with regard to the geographical balance of funding. The European Parliament's Committee on Budgetary Control also wants to track the distribution of funds in order to avoid their excessive concentration. According to the RMF24 source, Horizon Europe funding is currently received mainly by Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Another subject of dispute is the participation of Polish voivodeships in the distribution of cohesion policy funds. Poland is seeking for regions to directly manage 44% of the national share of these funds. The partial negotiating position of the Council of the EU from June does not contain all the guarantees insisted on by Warsaw: the role of regional authorities in preparing and implementing the plans will largely depend on decisions at the national level.

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