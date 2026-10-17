Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in 2025, the country exported more than $10 billion worth of defense and aerospace products to 180 countries and regions. He said this on October 17 at the Türkiye Innovation Week 2026 event in Istanbul, Anadolu Agency reports.

Focus on technological production

Erdogan also said that Türkiye intends to help establish 100,000 technology startups with a combined valuation of $100 billion by 2030. According to him, the country is expanding its research and development capabilities, supporting technology startups and seeking to accelerate the transition to production with higher added value.

The president noted that the terminal buildings of Istanbul Ataturk Airport are being transformed into Terminal Istanbul, a center for technology and entrepreneurship. He called investments in advanced technologies a necessity for Türkiye.

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Investigation into investment funds

Separately, Erdogan commented on investigations related to investment funds. He said that authorities had brought the situation under control following steps taken since September 17, while proceedings against individuals who, according to him, gained unfair profits through manipulation are continuing in compliance with judicial procedures.

Erdogan called for suspicions not to be extended to Türkiye's entire capital market because of a problem that, according to him, concerns 4.6% of funds.

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