Erdogan called for strengthening diplomatic ties with Ukraine and Russia following a conversation with Trump

During a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated the need to intensify diplomatic engagement with Ukraine and Russia. Ankara also confirmed its readiness to continue participating in peace initiatives.

During the talks, Erdogan and Trump discussed bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington, as well as current regional and international issues. The two leaders paid particular attention to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Turkish president expressed hope that intensifying diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war would yield positive results. He emphasized the importance of expanding contacts with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Erdogan assured that Turkey would continue to participate in peace initiatives and make efforts to end the hostilities.

Another topic of the phone call was the tension in relations between the United States and Iran.

Erdogan stated the need to end the confrontation between the countries and resolve their differences through diplomatic channels. He emphasized that Ankara will continue to work toward achieving peace.

In addition, the Turkish president expressed his conviction that cooperation between Ankara and Washington will continue to deepen. According to him, the parties will work to give new impetus to bilateral relations.

At the end of the conversation, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked Donald Trump for his support of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

This was reported by the Office of the President of Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding an end to the war against Ukraine. He plans to raise this issue following his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul, where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ukraine and Turkey agreed to work together to restore the Black Sea grain corridor and ensure the safety of shipping in the region.

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