The European Union and Vietnam agreed in Brussels, Belgium, on October 22 to deepen cooperation in trade, investment and critical raw materials. Vietnamese President To Lam held meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trade and investment

In a joint statement, the sides called for the full implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the swift ratification of the Investment Protection Agreement. The leaders also agreed to work on developing cooperation in critical raw materials.

The EU and Vietnam intend to deepen ties in technology, innovation, education, strategic infrastructure and the green transition. They also welcomed the development of bilateral relations after their upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership in January.

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Security and the green transition

The sides confirmed plans to promote investment within the Global Gateway initiative and the Just Energy Transition Partnership. The statement also noted the potential for cooperation in defence and security in accordance with each side's legislation, priorities and policies.

Existing EU-Vietnam engagement covers maritime security, cybersecurity, crisis management and capacity building. The leaders separately reaffirmed their commitment to protecting human rights, including through a dedicated bilateral dialogue, and also stressed the importance of effective multilateral cooperation and a rules-based international order.

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