In 2027, Ukraine may face a shortfall of 70 billion euros to cover its financial needs. As a result, the European Union plans to persuade the United Kingdom and Canada to increase their contributions to support Kyiv. Negotiations on additional funding are expected to take place at the highest level.

Brussels plans to raise the issue of increasing aid to Ukraine during two upcoming summits. The EU meeting with Canada is scheduled for October 29–30, and the summit with the United Kingdom will take place on November 20.

According to five EU officials, including representatives of the European Commission, and two diplomats, Brussels is reaching out more actively to partners outside the European Union. This is due to Ukraine’s growing financial needs and uncertainty regarding further assistance from the United States.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU, together with its member states, provides 80% of external aid to Ukraine. At the same time, she called on other international partners to contribute more actively to the funding.

“We urgently need other partners to step up their efforts,” von der Leyen emphasized.

The European Union has committed to providing Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan for 2026–2027. These funds are expected to cover approximately two-thirds of Kyiv’s financial needs.

Brussels had expected to receive an additional 45 billion euros from other international partners, including Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Norway.

However, some of the expected aid is arriving late. The governments of some countries have not yet approved or allocated the funds they promised to provide to Ukraine.

An additional factor has been the increase in Ukraine’s financial needs in 2027 amid an intensifying Russian offensive. The situation is also being influenced by the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran, which is driving up costs, and by shifts in Washington’s stance toward Moscow.

Under these circumstances, Europe and other allies are forced to shoulder the bulk of the costs of supporting Ukraine.

European officials emphasize that reaching out to London and Ottawa is not a criticism of their policies. Both countries actively support Ukraine, but Kyiv’s financial needs continue to grow.

According to data cited in a Politico article, the United Kingdom has pledged a total of 25 billion pounds in aid to Ukraine.

Canada, for its part, has pledged:

5.4 billion euros in military aid ;

8.2 billion euros in direct financial support.

Brussels is preparing to discuss with London and Ottawa not only additional funding for Ukraine but also deeper economic and defense cooperation.

At the same time, sources speaking to Politico do not expect the upcoming summits to result in formal agreements to increase aid. However, the issue of financial support for Kyiv could become an important part of the political negotiations.

Brussels has raised the issue of Ukraine’s financial needs for 2027 during meetings of the International Monetary Fund, the G7, and the G20. In addition, the European Union discussed support for Kyiv with representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis told Politico that during last week’s meetings in Bangkok, which took place on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Group sessions, one of the main issues was financial aid to Ukraine.

He called on international partners to share the burden of supporting Kyiv more widely and emphasized that every country must play its part while Ukraine resists Russian aggression.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the EU and its member states have provided Ukraine with more than 231 billion euros in aid. This amount includes military aid, budgetary support, guarantees, assistance to Ukrainians residing in the European Union, as well as funds derived from frozen Russian assets.

A senior EU diplomat noted that this amount of aid has already exceeded expectations.

This was reported by Politico.

As a reminder, Finland will provide a €50 million loan to the International Development Association (IDA), which is part of the World Bank Group. The funds are intended to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Ukraine will receive an additional €3 billion in financial aid from the EU.

Ukraine has received a list of reforms from the EU in response to its request for funds.

Ukraine will soon receive $841 million in budget support from the World Bank. The funds will be used to cover state budget expenditures related to pension payments, and the Canadian government will provide financing guarantees.

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