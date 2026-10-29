The European Union will not undertake new climate finance commitments at the COP31 conference, which will begin on November 9 in Turkey. As OilPrice reports, citing Bloomberg, European Commissioner for Climate Wopke Hoekstra said that the possibility of additional funding to reduce emissions has virtually no prospects.

EU funding

According to official EU data, in 2025 the European Union and its member states provided developing countries with €32.3 billion in public climate finance, or approximately $36 billion. This is about €600 million more than a year earlier.

The funds are directed toward reducing emissions and adapting to climate change. According to the publication, a significant share of the funding was received by countries in Africa and Asia to transition from fossil fuels to wind and solar energy.

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Positions ahead of the conference

According to Bloomberg, there is growing belief among EU officials that other wealthy countries are not contributing enough to climate finance. OilPrice also notes that the EU faces high fuel and gas prices and a shortage of oil refining capacity, while overcoming these problems requires significant spending.

A group of African countries said in a letter to UN climate chief Simon Stiell that at COP31 it would demand that commitments for climate change adaptation finance be tripled.

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