The European Union will not tolerate the use of sports as a weapon and considers Russia’s use of sports as a political tool to legitimize its behavior unacceptable.

On November 24, during a session of the European Parliament dedicated to extending sanctions against Russia in international sports, European Commissioner for Intergenerational Justice, Youth, Culture, and Sports Glenn Mikallef made this statement, recalling the state-sponsored doping system in Sochi and Vladimir Putin’s threats regarding the ban on Russian symbols, as well as criticizing the decisions of certain international federations—particularly in judo, weightlifting, and water sports — and the IOC’s unilateral measures regarding the admission of Russian athletes.

According to Mikallef, the proposal for the 22nd package of EU sanctions calls for a ban on Russian teams and athletes competing under their national flags, as well as restrictions against the head of the Ministry of Sports and the Russian Olympic Committee, the heads of the weightlifting and chess federations, and oligarchs involved in sports; furthermore, EU recommendations call for a ban on issuing visas to athletes competing under Russian symbols. The European Commissioner also emphasized the need to halt funding for organizations that condone the legitimization of Russian aggression and announced a ban on Russian national symbols at the upcoming European Youth Winter Olympic Festival in Romania.

Source: “Ukrinform.”

The new, as-yet-unapproved 22nd package of EU sanctions stipulates that Russian athletes will not be allowed to compete under their national flag in competitions held within the European Union.

Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia have called on the European Commission to deny Russian and Belarusian athletes the ability to obtain visas to participate in competitions in Europe.

Prior to this, Finland had banned Russian athletes from entering the country starting November 16.

The Netherlands also refused to issue visas to Russian female athletes ahead of the World Championships.

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