The EU has approved a record one-time payment of nearly 8 billion euros for Ukraine

Ukraine will soon receive nearly 8 billion euros from the European Union. This is the largest single payment under the Ukraine Facility program.

The

decision was adopted by the Council of the European Union. It did so after Ukraine implemented more than 20 steps outlined in the Ukraine Plan.

According to Member of Parliament Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk, these steps relate to the judicial system, the fight against corruption and money laundering, financial markets, state asset management, energy, and other areas.

Approximately 5 billion euros of this tranche will come from the Ukraine Support Loan for 2026.

This will be the ninth payment under the Ukraine Facility program. Once it is disbursed, the total amount Ukraine has received under the Ukraine Plan since mid-2024 will exceed 40 billion euros.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi is currently on a working visit to Brussels. During the visit, they will discuss the implementation of reforms for European integration and further financial support for Ukraine.

As a reminder, the European Union, together with Ukraine, has begun preparing a winter support package amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Germany is allocating an additional 200 million euros to Ukraine to help it prepare for winter.

The EU will provide Ukraine with 500 generators and pontoon bridges to help prepare for winter.

Read us on