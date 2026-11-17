EU countries have postponed a vote on resuming imports of poultry and honey from Brazil. Several member states requested additional explanations regarding Brazil’s system for monitoring the use of antibiotics, RMF24 reports.

The issue will be considered in December

During a meeting of the food safety committee, the European Commission received comments and questions from EU states regarding the system introduced by Brazil. European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrnčířová said that the Commission needed additional time to process them.

The issue is planned to be revisited at the committee’s next meeting, which will take place on December 7–8. Therefore, supplies of Brazilian poultry and honey to the EU market will not be resumed for now.

Reason for the restrictions and the industry’s position

Imports of these products were suspended on September 3 after Brazil was removed from the list of countries entitled to export animal products to the EU. The reason was the absence of the necessary guarantees regarding the use of antimicrobial medicines in animal husbandry.

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Later, the European Commission conducted an audit that received a positive assessment and recommended returning Brazil to the list of exporters. At the same time, the European association of poultry producers, processors and traders, AVEC, called for the vote to be postponed and demanded independently verified guarantees of the effectiveness of Brazilian controls.

The organization specifically insisted on feed inspections, hatchery controls, and proper separation of poultry intended for the EU market from other production. According to AVEC, in the first nine months of 2026, Brazil supplied approximately 312,000 tonnes of poultry to the EU — 34% more than in all of 2025.

Beef is not included in the proposal

The European Commission’s recommendation does not apply to Brazilian beef. There are still insufficient guarantees that EU requirements for the use of veterinary medicines throughout animals’ lives are met.

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