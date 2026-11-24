The European Union has unveiled its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia. It calls for the exclusion of 60 more Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and the tightening of restrictions on cryptocurrency platforms, the energy sector, and Russia’s “shadow fleet.”

This was stated in a November 23, 2026, statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, the new package is intended to increase economic pressure on Russia and limit its ability to finance the war against Ukraine.

This goes beyond simply disconnecting banks from SWIFT. The European Commission also proposes to strengthen oversight of cryptocurrency and payment networks, particularly those used by third countries to circumvent sanctions. A special group—the Crypto Sanctions Task Force—has been created to coordinate this effort.

The restrictions will also affect Russia’s energy sector. European companies will be prohibited from helping Russia build, operate, and repair energy infrastructure, particularly oil refineries. For the first time, the restrictions will also apply to services in the electric power sector.

In addition, there are plans to add more than 70 vessels from Russia’s “shadow fleet” to the sanctions list. There is also a proposal to ban tankers insured in Russia.

Another proposal concerns visa restrictions for former Russian combatants. The aim is to bar them from entering the European Union. It is also proposed that citizens of European countries be prohibited from holding positions in the governing bodies of Russian companies.

The sanctions will also affect sports and culture. The European Commission proposes banning Russian teams and athletes from competing under the Russian flag at sporting events in the EU, as well as prohibiting the use of official Russian symbols. Certain restrictions will apply to the funding of European sports and cultural organizations by Russian sponsors and to the participation of Russians in the governing bodies of European sports federations.

At the same time, the 22nd package of sanctions is currently only a proposal by the European Commission. To take effect, it must be unanimously approved by all 27 EU member states. As a reminder, Putin offered Kushner business deals in exchange for easing U.S. sanctions. Ukraine has imposed sanctions against so-called “local council members” in the temporarily occupied territories, as well as individuals involved in spreading Russian propaganda and supporting the needs of Russian invaders.

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