The EU has selected its representatives for the peace talks with Russia

The European Union will participate in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine by sending national security advisers from five countries to the next round of talks.

This was announced on November 13 by European Council President António Costa.

Costa stated that the EU will be represented at the upcoming talks by representatives of EU institutions and national security advisers from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland.

A European official told the agency that representatives from these countries will participate in all upcoming negotiations at the technical level.

He added that Europe has not yet appointed leaders to represent it in the negotiations.

Bloomberg, citing a European Commission spokesperson, reported that the leaders of member states will discuss this issue during an upcoming press conference.

As a reminder, Politico reported yesterday that disputes have erupted within the EU over who should represent the bloc in negotiations with Russia.

The next meeting as part of the peace talks to end the war could take place in the United Arab Emirates or Switzerland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the final venue for the talks will be determined by mutual agreement between both delegations.



