From mid-July 2027, new rules on customer identification during transactions exceeding €10,000 will come into force in European Union countries. They concern the AMLR regulation aimed at combating money laundering, RMF24 reports.

Checks on large purchases

The threshold for enhanced verification will be €10,000, which in Poland is estimated at approximately 43,000 zlotys. The value of the transaction will be key regardless of the payment method — cash, bank card or transfer.

According to the outlet, sellers will have to establish the identity of the actual buyer and verify whether they are acting on behalf of another person. For this purpose, they may request data such as a PESEL number, NIP or an international bank account number (IBAN). A transfer of funds from the buyer's own account alone will not be sufficient.

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The new requirements will apply not only to banks and other financial institutions. They will also cover car dealers, real estate intermediaries, art galleries, auction houses, independent art dealers, sports clubs and lawyers. The list also includes non-bank lending companies, crowdfunding platforms and providers of services related to crypto-assets.

Separate rules for cash

For cash transactions, simplified verification may be applied starting from €3,000. The amount of data a customer must provide will depend on the risk assessment and specific provisions of the rules.

The purpose of the harmonisation is to reduce differences between the national regulations of EU countries which, according to RMF24, complicated efforts to combat money laundering. Businesses will have to introduce new verification procedures, while entities covered by the rules will be responsible for properly identifying customers.

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