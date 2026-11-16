The EU imposed sanctions on Wildberries owner Tatiana Kim, and she responded

The European Union has expanded its sanctions list against Russia to include 145 individuals and entities, adding Tatyana Kim—the founder of the Russian marketplace Wildberries and head of the consolidated company RWB—as well as the St. Petersburg oil terminal.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barro announced this decision, noting that the new restrictions are part of an effort to increase economic pressure on Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine.

The sanctions target both the head of Russia’s largest online e-commerce platform—who retained control over 65% of the business following Wildberries’ merger with the Russ Group—and the oil products transshipment facility in St. Petersburg.

The press service of the Russian marketplace Wildberries commented on the imposition of EU sanctions against the company’s founder, Tatiana Kim, stating that the new restrictions will in no way affect the company’s operations and that it has no assets in the EU.

Source: the online publication “Glavkom.”

It was previously reported that the European Union is developing another package of sanctions against Russia, which is scheduled to be adopted in November 2026 following approval by all member states of the bloc. Among the entities that will be subject to the restrictions are predominantly Russian regional banks and oil refineries, as well as foreign companies from China and the United Arab Emirates that facilitate the circumvention of previous barriers. At the same time, the EU plans to significantly expand export restrictions on Russian companies.

The package was finally approved at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on November 16, and the restrictions will also cover companies that facilitate the operations of the shadow fleet.

The EU’s new sanctions list includes Russia’s largest oil refineries—specifically the Moscow, Omsk, Saratov, Khabarovsk, and Ilsk refineries—as well as a number of other companies in the oil industry.

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