The European Union is introducing a €2 fee for each type of goods in parcels sent directly to consumers from outside the 27 member states. The new charge will be levied regardless of the value of the shipment, South China Morning Post reports.

If a parcel contains ten T-shirts, the fee will amount to €2. At the same time, a shipment containing two hats and ten T-shirts will require a €4 payment, as it contains two types of goods.

In addition to the duty on low-cost parcels

The shipment processing fee will apply in addition to the €3 duty on small parcels worth up to €150, which the EU introduced in July. Brussels says consumers should not pay the new fee directly, but online stores and sellers may include the additional €2 in the price of goods before the sale.

The European consumer organisation BEUC expressed concern that some platforms may try to pass these costs on to buyers at the final stages of checkout. The organisation noted that this would contradict EU rules requiring the full price to be displayed upfront.

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Burden on customs authorities

According to official data, nearly six billion small parcels arrived in the EU last year. About 93% of low-cost shipments came from China, including through popular Asian platforms AliExpress and Temu.

Brussels believes that the flow of such goods increases the burden on customs authorities and raises their costs, which the new fee is intended to offset. The EU has also expressed concerns about unsafe goods from countries outside the bloc, including toys that do not comply with its rules.

After the €3 duty was introduced in July, imports of small parcels reportedly fell by about 64%. At the same time, officials caution that it is still too early to draw final conclusions. The permanent €2 fee will be reviewed every two years to ensure it corresponds to the costs of customs operations. The temporary duty on parcels worth up to €150 will remain in effect until July 1, 2028, after which standard tariffs for specific goods will apply.

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