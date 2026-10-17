The European Union continues to purchase Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), despite promises to phase it out. According to The Times, from January through September, 12.18 million metric tons of Russian LNG, with a total value of 7.88 billion euros, arrived at EU ports.

This year, European Union member states have increased their purchases of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), despite their promises to deprive the Kremlin of the funds needed to wage war. This is stated in a report by the German environmental organization Urgewald, according to The Times.

The publication noted that U.S. President Donald Trump had previously accused EU countries of hypocrisy, stating that they criticize him for striking deals with Russia but continue to purchase Russian energy resources themselves. According to him, the EU has purchased $250 billion worth of Russian energy resources.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that EU purchases since 2022 have totaled 302 billion euros. The European Commission estimated this figure at 197 billion euros.

The publication noted that European countries’ imports of Russian gas have declined since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, when they accounted for 45% of the EU’s total imports. However, the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators reported that as of May, Russia continued to supply 12% of liquefied natural gas to the EU. According to the agency, Russian LNG is supplied to Spain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, while pipeline gas is supplied to Hungary, Slovakia, and Greece.

Journalists noted that an EU ban on short-term contracts for Russian gas supplies took effect this spring. The ban on long-term contracts for Russian LNG is set to take effect at the end of the year, while the ban on pipeline gas is set to take effect by September 2027. European countries have also committed to halting imports of Russian crude oil—which accounts for 1% to 3% of total volume—by next year.

However, according to Urgewald, from January through September, 12.18 million metric tons of Russian LNG worth 7.88 billion euros arrived at EU ports, which is 9.5% more than during the same period last year. French ports accounted for three-quarters of the total volume of imports into the EU.

“Every additional month of virtually uninterrupted LNG trade means additional revenue for Russia, while Ukraine continues to face daily missile and drone strikes,” Urgewald activist Sebastian Retters told reporters.

Analysts believe the European Union may not meet the deadline for halting imports of Russian energy resources amid low stockpiles and high prices. At the same time, the European Commission insists that the established deadlines will be met.

Source: The Times

As a reminder, Ukraine has sold gas abroad for the first time since the start of the full-scale war.

Gas prices in Europe have approached their highest levels since 2022.

The World Bank will support gas projects where appropriate.

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