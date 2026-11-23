The European Commission is once again proposing to ban Russian citizens who have participated in combat operations from entering the European Union. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this initiative during the presentation of the draft 22nd sanctions package.

An attempt was made to introduce a similar restriction back in the summer, but at that time, EU member states were unable to agree on a mechanism for vetting former Russian military personnel. As a result, implementation of the ban was postponed.

“Recently, we have observed an escalation of unconventional military operations by Russian operational groups in Europe. Therefore, this ban is part of our response. Former Russian combatants pose a threat to Europe’s security. They must not be allowed to move freely through our countries,” she emphasized.

The draft of the new sanctions also includes sector-specific financial restrictions—von der Leyen called them one of the top priorities. As a result, another 60 Russian banks could be cut off from the SWIFT international payment system.

“We are stepping up the fight against cryptocurrency networks and payment systems. We will focus on Russia, but we will also include third countries that help Russia circumvent our sanctions,” the European Commission President noted, without specifying which countries exactly would be affected by the proposed new package.

The top EU official announced the creation of a special working group on cryptocurrency sanctions to assist in this effort.

Restrictions on the provision of energy services to Russia are also in the works: European companies will be prohibited from building, operating, or repairing Russia’s energy infrastructure, including oil refineries, which are regularly targeted by Ukrainian strikes.

“For the first time, this ban also covers electricity supply services,” von der Leyen emphasized.

The list of sanctioned Russian vessels from the so-called “shadow fleet,” which are used to transport oil in circumvention of restrictions, will be expanded by another 70 entries.

EU citizens will be prohibited from holding positions on the governing bodies of companies in Russia.

“There can be no ‘business as usual’ in our economic relations with Russia,” the European Commission president stressed.

The new sanctions will also affect the sports and cultural sectors: if the package is approved, Russian athletes will not be able to compete under their national flag in competitions held on EU territory.

“We propose banning the display of official Russian symbols. We will also restrict financial flows from Russian sponsors to European sports and cultural associations. And we will impose restrictions on Russians who hold positions in the governing bodies of European sports federations,” von der Leyen noted.

Ukraine, the top EU official concluded, is being given the means to ensure peace, while Russia is being given every reason to choose war.

“We will continue to propose new sanctions until Russia demonstrates a genuine commitment to lasting peace in Ukraine... We are striking harder at Russia’s means of financing the war, targeting its banks and crypto platforms. We are further isolating Russia. We are closing the door on its participation in European sports and cultural events,” she concluded.

The European Commission has proposed a 22nd package of sanctions following consultations with member states and hopes to secure the support of EU leaders at a special summit to be held on November 26–27.

The tightening of sanctions comes amid the EU’s efforts to become part of the negotiation process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. So far, EU representatives have not participated in direct negotiations with Russia. U.S. special envoys report that Moscow has agreed to include European representatives in the next round of negotiations, though the Kremlin has not yet explicitly confirmed this.

This was reported with reference to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Estonia has banned entry for Russians involved in the persecution of the director of the Narva Museum — ERR.

Latvia has barred entry to Russians who own real estate near strategic facilities — Delfi

Read us on