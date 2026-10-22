The European Union has revisited the idea of direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine, according to Politico. At the same time, there is no consensus among European diplomats on who should represent the EU in potential negotiations with the Kremlin.

According to the publication, the question of appointing a European negotiator became particularly pressing following a visit to Russia by U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. There, he was to propose to Putin a summit involving Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach a ceasefire agreement.

European officials are concerned that Washington might discuss the terms for ending the war with Moscow without properly taking into account the positions of Ukraine and its partners. That is precisely why Brussels has once again raised the issue of the need for its own channel of communication with the Kremlin.

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that Putin currently does not view the EU as a credible negotiating partner and is refusing to engage with a number of European officials.

“The EU must designate a person or group of people to speak on behalf of Europe. These do not necessarily have to be EU or NATO representatives, but simply leaders whom others will empower to conduct negotiations,” Pavel emphasized.

As Politico notes, a direct line of communication with the Kremlin could allow Europe to defend its own interests during the peace process. At the same time, no quick results are expected from potential contacts with Moscow.

Among the possible candidates for the role of European negotiator, the publication names European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.

Politico pays special attention to Finnish President Alexander Stubb. He has a good personal relationship with Donald Trump, and Finland has many years of experience in dealing with Russia.

According to the publication, Stubb has also demonstrated a willingness to propose concrete initiatives and take on political responsibility. He is being considered as one of the possible candidates to represent Europe at the upcoming peace summit.

At the same time, the EU emphasizes the need to ensure representation of the entire bloc, not just individual influential states. Politico also reports that during last week’s summit in Brussels, European leaders asked António Costa whether he should already hold talks with Putin. However, the President of the European Council replied that he currently has no plans for such contacts.

According to the publication, some EU representatives consider Costa a more suitable candidate for negotiations with the Kremlin than Ursula von der Leyen or Kaja Kallas. This is attributed to their strong support for Ukraine and Kallas’s previous criticism of Trump.

Source: Politico

As a reminder, Clinton suggested that Putin might have compromising information on Trump through the Epstein files.

Earlier, Putin asked Witkoff to convey his thanks to Melania Trump.

Witkoff’s talks with Putin lasted three hours and have concluded.

We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the talks regarding Ukraine.

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