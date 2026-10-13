Estonia will conduct a nationwide test of the EE-ALARM public warning system on Wednesday, October 14. Sirens across the country will sound from 15:00 to 15:10, ERR News reports.

How the test will take place

At around noon, residents will receive an SMS reminder. During the test, notifications will also be sent through the Eesti app and the Ole Valmis! (“Be Ready!”) mobile app. An information ticker will be broadcast on ERR channels.

No action is required from the public during the test. In the event of a real emergency, people should seek shelter. No separate notification will be sent after the test is completed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Purpose of the test

The testing is intended to check the system's reliability, completed repairs and updates, as well as identify possible shortcomings. The Rescue Service urged residents to think in advance about where they could take shelter at home, at work, or at school.

According to a recent survey, more than two-thirds of Estonia's residents would seek the safest place in their home if necessary, most often a basement. At the same time, only about a quarter of respondents believe their home already has such a place.

This will be the third nationwide EE-ALARM test in 2026: the previous ones took place in March and June. The next tests are scheduled for February, June, and October 2027. According to ERR's Russian-language portal, a siren in Muuga was accidentally activated during scheduled technical work on October 6.

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