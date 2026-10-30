In Estonia, voters will be able to cast their votes electronically using smart devices, including smartphones, in the 2027 parliamentary elections. The decision was approved by the National Electoral Committee, ERR News reports.

Voting via iOS and Android

Estonia has used electronic voting since 2005, but until now it has only been available from a computer. An app is now to be developed for iOS- and Android-based smart devices, which will be available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

An app for verifying an electronic vote will also be available in app stores. It will allow voters to make sure that their vote has reached the electronic ballot box and correctly reflects the selected option.

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Electoral commission's arguments

National Electoral Committee Chair Ingrid Kullerkann said that most members of the body consider the risks of mobile voting to have been sufficiently reduced. According to her, voting from a mobile device carries no greater risks than using a computer.

Kullerkann cited accessibility and the resilience of elections to crisis situations among the reasons for introducing the new voting method. Head of the State Electoral Service Arne Koitmäe emphasized that adding new operating systems does not change the e-voting system, but only expands the list of devices from which a vote can be cast.

Preliminary testing

Estonia's parliament approved the possibility of voting from smart devices in 2024. In 2025, the State Electoral Service and the Information System Authority conducted public testing of mobile e-voting, checking the submission, transmission and receipt of votes. According to ERR News, the app was deemed reliable, and users provided positive feedback.

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