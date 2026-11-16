Estonia is preparing its digital public services to operate from abroad in the event that its territory is occupied by a foreign adversary. The plan is intended to ensure the functioning of critical services if data centers are destroyed or it becomes impossible to manage them from within the country. This was reported by Politico Europe.

Cloud infrastructure

Estonia has a 294-kilometer border with the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. The country fears it could become one of the targets in the event of Moscow's invasion of an EU country. Tõnu Grünberg, the architect of the new strategy, said that public services must operate in the cloud, including in the event of the physical destruction of data centers or an inability to operate on site.

Estonian authorities are already creating secure applications on Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and their own state cloud platforms. According to Grünberg, the system is being moved to the digital embassy and other locations in Europe. The goal is to ensure that critical services remain accessible under any circumstances.

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Backup data in Luxembourg

Estonia already stores a backup copy of state data at its digital embassy in Luxembourg. It includes, among other things, population register and land register data, as well as the country's legal acts. Allan Allmere, an adviser at the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, noted that the next task is not only to preserve this data, but also to ensure the functioning of the state on its basis during a crisis.

Estonia felt the need to strengthen its digital resilience after the cyberattacks of 2007, which lasted 22 days and disrupted a significant part of commercial and public services. Estonian authorities later linked the attacks to Russia. Allmere also stressed that data must remain understandable and usable for decades.

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