Estonia plans to allow 14-year-olds to organize protests — ERR News

Estonia’s Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs has prepared a draft law that would lower the minimum age for organizers of public gatherings and demonstrations from 18 to 14. This was reported by ERR News.

Right to peaceful assembly

The ministry believes that young people’s desire to gather should not depend on whether an adult willing to organize an event on their behalf can be found. At the same time, police would have to be notified in advance about a planned organized gathering of minors.

The draft law states that the right to peaceful assembly is an important prerequisite for a democratic and pluralistic society. Children, like adults, have legitimate rights and interests, and freedom of peaceful assembly enables them to express their views and participate in public life.

Responsibility of organizers

The ministry links the new age threshold to existing liability rules: under the Law Enforcement Act, from the age of 14 a person is independently responsible for maintaining public order. The same age is set for criminal liability.

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Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta said that the voice of young people is important to society. According to her, the changes will not mean that minors are left without supervision: parents will retain the duty of supervision until a child reaches the age of 18, and police will be informed about such events in advance.

Minor organizers will also be subject to the principle under which the organizer is primarily responsible for the safety of a public event and compliance with rules of conduct in public places.

Position of the student association

Karl Erik Kirss, head of the Estonian Student Councils’ Union, positively assessed the proposed amendment. He noted that organizing demonstrations and public gatherings is one way to show the vitality of democracy, while the previous rules created significant bureaucratic obstacles for minors wishing to hold a demonstration.

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