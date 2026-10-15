Estonia, together with other European Union countries, plans to amend its legislation to allow the confiscation of assets whose criminal origin is established by a court, even without a conviction. This was reported by ERR News.

Under the plan agreed by EU countries, a court will be able to confiscate the property of individuals or companies if it establishes its criminal origin. Such a mechanism may be used, in particular, when a suspect is seriously ill, evading proceedings, or when the statute of limitations for an offense has expired.

The origin of assets must be established by a court

Andreas Kangur, head of the Criminal Law and Procedure Department at Estonia's Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, explained that the termination of criminal proceedings should not mean that those who committed an offense retain the proceeds of crime. According to him, the procedure must establish the origin of the assets and prove that they were obtained as a result of a crime.

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Kangur also stressed that confiscation without a conviction must not directly or indirectly imply that a person is a criminal. The presumption of innocence is guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights and the Estonian Constitution. The official noted that the European Court of Human Rights has already considered similar cases and did not regard such confiscation as a violation of the presumption of innocence if the person is not directly called a criminal.

Estonia moves toward implementing an EU directive

Chief State Prosecutor Alar Lehesmets said that similar rules have long been in force in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, while Sweden has had a similar provision for several years. According to him, Estonia is not introducing an unprecedented approach but is catching up with other European countries in combating crime.

Estonia is moving toward implementing an EU directive on asset recovery and confiscation. Member states agreed to adopt the relevant legislation by the end of November, but Kangur acknowledged that drafting such rules in Estonia has proved difficult, as some of the measures are still perceived there as radical.

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