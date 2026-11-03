Estonia’s Ministry of Social Affairs plans to reduce the number of ambulance crews that include doctors. There are currently 13 such crews operating in the country, separate from mobile intensive care units. The ministry stressed that it does not intend to completely abandon doctor-led crews, but plans to review how many are needed and where exactly they should operate.

Debate over medical resources

As ERR News reports, Arvi Vask, director of South Estonia Hospital, believes that involving doctors in such crews is not justified, as nurses can do the work just as well. According to him, the Health Insurance Fund pays €15,000 more per month for a doctor-led crew than for a nurse-led crew.

Vask said that more other ambulance crews could be formed instead of the more expensive doctor-led crews. In his view, doctors currently working in ambulance services could replace family doctors in primary care or work in hospital emergency departments.

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Ambulance service position

Tuuli Paju, a member of the board of the Tartu Ambulance Service, suggested that the initiative may be related to staff shortages in smaller hospitals. At the same time, she noted that some ambulance doctors already work in hospitals, while some specialists would not agree to move to emergency departments at district hospitals.

The Tartu Ambulance Service has doctors on duty in Paide, Viljandi, Põltsamaa, Räpina and Tartu. One crew operates in Otepää, Jõgeva and Tartu on a rotating basis. According to Paju, because of the distances, small towns cannot rely on separate doctor-led support crews.

New operational parameters for the ambulance service are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. By 2028, Estonia also plans to switch mainly to two-person crews instead of three-person crews. During the day, 63 crews with three staff members and 43 with two are planned; at night, the respective figures are 63 and 30.

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