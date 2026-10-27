Estonia’s Ministry of Justice has suspended the access of the Police and Border Guard Board and the Internal Security Service Kapo to the Enforcement Register. The restrictions were introduced because the institutions did not connect to the mandatory request-tracking system, which allows citizens to see who checked their banking data.

Control over access to accounts

The Enforcement Register is a state channel through which authorized bodies can obtain information on bank accounts and impose seizures. As ERR News reports, in 2025 Estonia’s Chancellor of Justice found that state institutions had accessed data protected by banking secrecy without an appropriate legal basis.

After the relevant legislation was adopted, investigative bodies’ access to the register was made conditional on connecting to the request-tracking system. It is intended to allow a person to check which bodies viewed information about their bank accounts.

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Who retained access

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta said that banking data are particularly sensitive, so their automated viewing by investigative bodies requires additional safeguards. According to her, the Riigikogu allowed investigators access to the register on the condition that, from October 1, account holders would be able to learn about such requests.

Estonia’s Tax and Customs Board and bailiffs connected the system by the deadline and may continue using the register. The Tax and Customs Board’s access had also previously been suspended. The access of Financial Intelligence, which mainly investigates money laundering, was also suspended in 2025.

The police and Kapo did not complete the necessary software integration. Until it is completed, they will not be able to use the Enforcement Register in criminal proceedings.

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