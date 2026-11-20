Officials in Tallinn stated that the Russian leader should not invite European politicians to Moscow. Instead, Putin must answer one key question regarding his actions.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reported this on X.

Tsahkna wrote that no amount of “Kremlin tourism” will help here. He noted that Europe has maintained a consistent position for many years.

“Europe’s position has remained unchanged for many years. The only problem is Putin’s unwillingness to change course,” the minister emphasized.

What the Kremlin Must Do

“Instead of sending out invitations to Moscow, Putin should answer one truly important question: When will Russia stop bombing Ukraine, killing its people, and systematically destroying its energy infrastructure?” Tsakhna wrote.

According to him, if the Kremlin wants peace, it must start by agreeing to a ceasefire. Ukraine has proposed this repeatedly, and the international community has repeatedly called for it. The minister called such a step the first on the path to substantive negotiations on a lasting peace.

Europe, in Tsakhkna’s view, should not allow itself to be drawn into diplomatic theater. Nor is there any need to discuss Putin’s new ultimatums, which include a demand that Finland withdraw from NATO.

“There is nothing new to discuss in Moscow. Russia’s demands remain unchanged, and Europe must not compromise on the security choices of sovereign states,” the minister emphasized.

The success of any diplomatic efforts, in his view, will depend on whether Russia changes its behavior in practice.

“Until then, we must continue to increase pressure on Moscow and strengthen Ukraine,” Tsakhna wrote.

He explained that this means maintaining sanctions, providing military and financial support, and working toward reliable security guarantees. According to him, the “Coalition of the Willing” is already preparing for the post-war period, and the EU is working on new sanctions.

“Putin must understand: neither invitations nor ultimatums will change Europe’s position. Russia must cease its aggression, respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, and renounce its imperial ambitions, which pose a threat to the security of all of Europe,” the Estonian minister stated.

Earlier, Peskov revealed whether Russia would set conditions regarding the European negotiating team.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe will join the next round of trilateral talks involving the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia.

Merz named a possible venue for talks between Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and the U.S.

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