Estonian police expect illegal migration to rise in spring — ERR News

In Estonia and Latvia, the number of detected illegal migrants decreased over the past week, but Estonia’s Police and Border Guard Board expects migration pressure to intensify again in spring. This was reported by ERR News.

Nearly 400 migrants detected

Since the beginning of the year, Estonia has detected 388 people staying in the country illegally. Under EU rules, 148 of them were returned to Latvia. Another 15 people were detained on suspicion of involvement in smuggling migrants.

Indrek Aru, head of the Border Guard Bureau of the Northern Prefecture, said that law enforcement officers detained only 14 migrants last week. At the same time, he did not rule out another increase in the number of such cases before winter arrives.

The route has shifted north

According to Aru, migrants have been detected only in Tallinn in recent weeks. He explained this by saying that transporters are trying to hide people in minibuses, enclosed vehicles without windows, or under carpets on the rear seats of cars. Police conduct random checks at the Estonian-Latvian border and inside the country, but cannot inspect every car.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Estonian authorities are temporarily housing illegal migrants at a detention centre in Pärnu. Tensions there have risen due to the growing number of people, although no serious incidents or attacks on staff have been recorded.

Checks and returns take time

The procedure for expulsion from Estonia can be lengthy, as law enforcement officers must establish a person’s identity, the circumstances of their entry into the Schengen area, and other details. Separate procedures apply to those seeking international protection.

Determining the age of people who claim to be minors but have no documents is also difficult. Since mid-October, Estonia’s Social Insurance Board has represented all unaccompanied minors during procedures at the police and border guard service. Aru noted that increased controls by Poland and Lithuania this year have shifted the illegal migration route further north and increased pressure on Estonia.

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