Ewa Pajor, captain of Poland’s women’s national football team, called on fans to support the team in Gdańsk ahead of the first playoff match against Ireland. A victory in the two-leg tie could take the Polish national team to the World Cup for the first time in its history.

As Interia Sport reports, Pajor said that the team is primarily focused on the upcoming match in Gdańsk and hopes for strong support in the stands. The Barcelona player noted that the national team has an extended training camp and is using every training session and analysis to prepare for the meeting with Ireland.

The path through Belgium

In the group stage of qualifying, Nina Patalon’s team recorded one draw and suffered five defeats. At the same time, the competition format allowed the Polish side to continue fighting for a place at the World Cup through playoff matches.

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In the previous playoff round, Poland lost 0:1 away to Belgium and won 2:1 at home in regular time. After extra time, the winner was determined by a penalty shootout, in which the Polish team prevailed 4:3.

Matches against Ireland

Poland’s first match against Ireland will take place on December 1 at 18:00 in Gdańsk. The return match is scheduled for December 5 in Dublin. Pajor stressed that the team aims to do everything possible to secure the Polish women’s national team’s first-ever qualification for the World Cup.

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