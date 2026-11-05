In Brussels, Belgium, German Greens MEP Daniel Freund called on the European Commission to reassess whether Poland continues to meet the rule-of-law conditions for access to EU cohesion funds. He linked the issue to the current crisis surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal and unfinished judicial system reforms.

As RMF24 reports, Freund raised the issue with European Commissioner for Regional Policy Raffaele Fitto during a meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control. The MEP criticized what he considers insufficient transparency of the criteria by which the European Commission assesses the independence of Poland’s judiciary.

According to Freund, problems in Poland’s judicial system are not limited to the Constitutional Tribunal. He also stated that there are around 3,000 judges in the country whose appointments he considers unlawful.

Conditions for access to funds

In 2022, Brussels suspended reimbursements to Poland of €76 billion from funds for 2021–2027. The reason was the failure to meet the condition of effective application of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, particularly regarding judicial independence, access to appeal procedures and non-discrimination.

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Separately, €60 billion under Poland’s Recovery Plan was blocked. In this case, payments depended on the completion of specific milestones related to the independence of the judicial system.

European Commission’s position

In February 2024, following the change of government in Poland and the submission of a rule-of-law restoration plan, the European Commission considered the condition concerning the Charter of Fundamental Rights fulfilled and opened access to the funds for the country. Freund stressed that submitting such a plan does not mean the final resolution of problems in the judicial system.

Fitto did not give a direct response to the MEP’s allegations, but said that the European Commission is monitoring the situation. He also noted that the basic conditions have been monitored since the start of the 2021–2027 programming period. The chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control asked the European Commission to provide a written explanation of its approaches to assessing the rule of law and Poland’s fulfilment of its commitments.

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