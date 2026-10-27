In Brussels, Members of the European Parliament have declared more than 400 meetings with lobbyists from the tobacco and nicotine industry since summer 2024. This is approximately four times more than the around 100 such contacts during the entire previous parliamentary term of 2019–2024, Politico reports, citing data from the NGO coalition Smoke Free Partnership and the EU Transparency Register.

MEPs are required to publicly declare such meetings. Around 75% of the declared contacts during the current term took place with members of the centre-right European People's Party, the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists, and the far-right Patriots for Europe group.

Rules update

The number of meetings increased at a time when the EU is reviewing key rules on tobacco and nicotine products. The discussions also concerned advertising and minimum taxation. A significant share of the contacts focused on the Tobacco Taxation Directive, which is being considered by the Council of the EU. The document is intended to set minimum taxes on tobacco and nicotine products and expand the list of products covered by the rules.

MEPs declared at least 178 meetings with representatives of Philip Morris International and 60 with British American Tobacco. According to Transparency International EU, Philip Morris International ranked fourth after Meta, Google and Apple in the number of meetings with MEPs and their assistants.

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WHO rules

Some MEPs and civil society organisations expressed concern about whether the guidelines of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control are being properly observed. They provide for limiting interaction with the tobacco industry to cases where it is strictly necessary for regulation, as well as ensuring transparency of such contacts.

Industry representatives and MEPs who regularly meet with lobbyists deny any violations. British American Tobacco said it complies with the rules and acts transparently, while Philip Morris International stressed the company's transformation towards smoke-free products. The industry also refers to a 2022 ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU, according to which the WHO convention does not prohibit its participation in the implementation of tobacco-control measures.

At the same time, Kristina Mauer-Stender, an adviser on tobacco control at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said that the convention's goal is not limited to reducing tobacco consumption: it also explicitly provides for preventing and reducing nicotine addiction.

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