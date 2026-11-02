In Brussels, Members of the European Parliament have declared more than 400 meetings with representatives of the tobacco and nicotine industry since summer 2024. This is about four times more than during the entire previous parliamentary term of 2019–2024, when around 100 such contacts were declared, Politico reports, citing data from the NGO coalition Smoke Free Partnership.

Contacts ahead of rule updates

The meetings are taking place as the EU prepares to revise rules on tobacco and nicotine products, advertising, and minimum taxation of these products. During the current term, the European Commission has also proposed measures to combat cardiovascular diseases and cancer that concern the industry.

According to Smoke Free Partnership, about 75% of the declared meetings involved lawmakers from the centre-right European People's Party, the European Conservatives and Reformists group, and the far-right Patriots for Europe group. The highest number of contacts, 14, was declared by Patriots for Europe MEP Auke Zijlstra. Pietro Fiocchi of the ECR declared nine meetings, while Michalis Hadjipantela, Elena Nevado del Campo, and Jessica Polfjärd of the EPP declared eight each.

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Industry and critics' positions

MEPs who criticize lobbyists' activity refer to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. Its guidelines provide that contacts between officials and the tobacco industry should be limited to cases where they are strictly necessary for regulating the industry and should be transparent.

Tobacco companies insist that they operate openly and have the right to present their position. Philip Morris International, which produces Marlboro, said it is transforming toward a smoke-free future and described participation in dialogue with lawmakers as a contribution to the democratic process. British American Tobacco also said it complies with regulatory requirements.

MEPs declared at least 178 meetings with representatives of Philip Morris International and 60 with British American Tobacco. A significant share of the contacts concerned the Tobacco Taxation Directive, which is being considered by the Council of the EU. Smoke Free Partnership notes that the number of meetings alone does not prove direct influence on decisions, but demonstrates the industry's ability to shape the legislative debate.

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