In the European Union, 44 Members of the European Parliament from 15 countries and six political groups have appealed to the transport ministers of member states to resume negotiations on ending seasonal clock changes. The Local Sweden reports.

The letter’s authors called on EU countries to overcome the deadlock in the Council of the EU and advance negotiations again on the European Commission’s legislative proposal. The appeal was initiated by German MEP Peter Liese.

Why the negotiations stalled

The practice of seasonal clock changes was introduced after the oil crisis of the 1970s to save energy. Since 2001, an EU directive has required member states to move clocks forward simultaneously on the last Sunday of March and back on the last Sunday of October in order to avoid problems for transport, communications and cross-border activities.

In 2018, the European Commission held a public consultation on abolishing clock changes. It involved 4.6 million people, and 84% of participants supported ending the practice. In September of that year, the European Commission proposed ending seasonal clock changes, and in 2019 the European Parliament supported the proposal by a large majority.

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At the same time, EU member state governments failed to agree on which time should apply permanently — summer or winter time. Outstanding issues include coordination between neighboring countries to avoid different time zones, as well as the impact of possible changes on transport, cross-border activities and the internal market.

Study of the consequences of abolition

Last year, Spain, with the support of Poland and Finland, tried to restart the discussion, but other member states did not support the initiative. Liese said that EU countries had cited the lack of an impact assessment for eight years in order not to advance the proposal.

A study commissioned by the EU’s executive body on the consequences of abolishing seasonal clock changes is due to be completed by the end of the year. Liese, who is a doctor by profession, drew attention to the possible health effects of clock changes, including sleep disturbances, fatigue and difficulty concentrating. Recent studies have also questioned the extent of energy savings from this practice.

In the letter, the MEPs noted that any decision would require coordination among member states, but they believe these difficulties can be overcome if there is political will.

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