The European Commission, according to Interia, which cites sources from the Polish Press Agency, may propose that EU countries extend Poland’s exemption from the mandatory solidarity mechanism in migration for another year.

European Commission assessment

On November 4, the European Commission is due to present a report on the migration situation in EU member states. The document’s conclusions will affect the decision on applying the solidarity mechanism provided for by the new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum.

Poland is exempt from this mechanism until the end of the current year. In a preliminary assessment published in 2025, the European Commission classified the country both among states facing a risk of increased migration pressure and among those in a difficult migration situation.

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Grounds for the exemption

The source links this assessment to the large number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland and ongoing attempts to illegally cross its eastern border. According to PAP sources, this year the European Commission may give Poland a similar assessment and submit to member states in the EU Council a proposal not to apply the solidarity mechanism to it.

The mechanism provides support to EU countries experiencing migration pressure. Member states may choose how to meet their solidarity obligations: provide funding, technical and material assistance, or take part in the relocation of migrants.

For 2026, the European Commission announced the relocation of 21,000 people and country contributions totaling €420 million. At the same time, EU states committed to relocate fewer than 9,000 people, including Germany, which committed to 4,500. As Interia notes, in practice Berlin agreed to consider asylum applications from people who arrived in Germany from Italy and Greece.

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