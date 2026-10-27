In Brussels, Belgium, the European Commission plans to present a major reform of the EU border protection agency Frontex on October 27. The proposal could turn the Warsaw-based agency into a full-fledged European return agency and expand its role in removing people who do not have a legal right to remain in the European Union, Politico Europe reports, citing two EU officials familiar with the draft.

According to them, the reform would provide new powers to conduct return operations outside the EU, including moving people between third countries. The initiative is also expected to give Frontex more resources, operational flexibility and better equipment for such operations.

Responding to border crises

The second direction of the reform is expected to strengthen the agency's ability to anticipate border crises and respond to them within 24 hours. The European Commission is taking into account lessons from the migration crisis in Ceuta, which exposed gaps in the EU's ability to respond in advance to sudden pressure at its external borders.

Frontex may receive a broader mandate to monitor potential hotspots, including on social media, strengthen early-warning systems and identify threats before they escalate. The agency is also intended to be provided with personnel and equipment that can be deployed quickly, without relying solely on arrangements with national governments.

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Reserve instead of expanding the standing corps

At the beginning of 2026, Frontex's standing corps numbered around 7,800 staff, and the agency aims to increase that number to 10,000 by 2027. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen previously called for tripling the corps to 30,000 European border and coast guard officers.

At the same time, the draft is expected to seek a compromise between expansion plans and the capabilities of member states. Instead of significantly increasing the standing corps, Brussels is considering creating a large reserve that could be mobilized when needed. This is meant to address concerns of countries that expanding forces at the EU level could take border guards away from national services, which are also operating under considerable strain.

The reform could again intensify discussions about Frontex's accountability and respect for the rights of migrants and asylum seekers, particularly amid EU plans to carry out returns to third countries more actively. Frontex did not respond to a request for comment.

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