The European Commission forecasts that aid to Ukraine from non-EU partners will drop by nearly five times – FT

According to European Commission estimates, the amount of financial support for Ukraine from countries outside the European Union could drop from €19 billion in 2026 to €4 billion in 2027.

An analysis by officials in Brussels shows that four G7 countries—the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan—have so far collectively pledged to provide Kyiv with only €1 billion for 2027.

In light of the potential funding shortfall, the EU is calling on international partners to increase their financial commitments to ensure a more even distribution of the burden. At the same time, the article notes that the figures cited reflect only aid amounts that have already been approved, which may increase during future negotiations.

Source: Financial Times.

In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union is preparing to urge Canada and the United Kingdom to increase their support for Ukraine in order to reduce its projected funding shortfall of 70 billion euros in 2027.

The IMF has estimated Ukraine’s financing gap through 2029. According to a preliminary assessment by the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine could face an external financing gap totaling approximately $54 billion.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, speaking at a ministerial roundtable during the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, stated that the country’s need for external budget financing for 2027 alone amounts to more than $52 billion.

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